Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.95.

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$36.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$19.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at C$709,370.07. Insiders bought a total of 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 in the last 90 days.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

