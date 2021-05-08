Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 565,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

