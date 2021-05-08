Greenleaf Trust Acquires 11,040 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 99,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 57,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.59. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.