Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,261 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,641,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,283,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,906,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after acquiring an additional 359,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,522,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

