Greenleaf Trust Sells 107 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

