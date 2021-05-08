Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,850 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.