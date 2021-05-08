Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Grid Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

