Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grid Dynamics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

GDYN stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

In related news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

