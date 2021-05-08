Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Announces Earnings Results

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%.

NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,165. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $459.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRTS. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

