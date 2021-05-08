Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Lowered to $64.25 at Zacks Investment Research

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target trimmed by Zacks Investment Research to $64.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Get Grubhub alerts:

NYSE:GRUB traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 665,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. Grubhub has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,187.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,333 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grubhub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.