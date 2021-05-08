Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.76 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.09.

GH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.93. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 92,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $15,054,852.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,609,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,499 shares of company stock worth $81,357,507 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

