GWM Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

