GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $442.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.10.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $460.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $422.56 and a 200-day moving average of $367.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.32 and a 12-month high of $466.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

