GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Esports Entertainment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

GMBL opened at $11.40 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $197.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

