GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 417,233 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,581,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of RCL opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last ninety days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

