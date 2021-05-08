GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Biomerica by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Biomerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

