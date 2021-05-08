GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Esports Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $356,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

GMBL stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $197.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

