GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,982 TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of TOMZ opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 78.06%.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

