GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,395,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 785,813 shares in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NOK stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

