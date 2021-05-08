Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

