Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 327 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.29%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $2,463,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,824 shares of company stock valued at $85,165,076 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

