Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.96.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

