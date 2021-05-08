Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

HRGLY stock remained flat at $$48.87 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.