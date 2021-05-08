Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ADPT opened at $34.99 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 137.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

