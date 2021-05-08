Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.
Shares of HARP stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.
A number of research firms have commented on HARP. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.