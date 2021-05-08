Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

A number of research firms have commented on HARP. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

In related news, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $7,385,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 781,315 shares of company stock worth $16,750,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

