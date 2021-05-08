HC Wainwright Raises Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $46.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.14.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 931,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,535. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

