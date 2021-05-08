Head-To-Head Contrast: iStar (NYSE:STAR) & HG (OTCMKTS:STLY)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get HG alerts:

4.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of iStar shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of HG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of iStar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HG and iStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $170,000.00 N/A N/A iStar $479.50 million 2.84 $324.04 million $3.73 4.98

iStar has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Profitability

This table compares HG and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A 0.94% 0.92% iStar -13.11% -5.85% -1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HG and iStar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00

iStar has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.55%. Given iStar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than HG.

Volatility and Risk

HG has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iStar beats HG on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc., through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc., owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.