Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ HCAT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.23. 1,403,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $179,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,878.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,990 shares of company stock worth $1,662,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after acquiring an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 287,644 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after buying an additional 118,965 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

