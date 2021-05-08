Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.
NYSE:HTA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,636. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.
Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
