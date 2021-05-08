Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Healthcare Trust of America also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.73-1.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,636. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

