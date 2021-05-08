HealthInvest Partners AB Buys 425,000 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

HealthInvest Partners AB increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the period. BioDelivery Sciences International makes up approximately 6.2% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 696,022 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 197,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.38 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $340.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

