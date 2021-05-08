Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.