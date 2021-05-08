HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) CEO Buys $223,380.00 in Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.93 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.17 million, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in HealthStream by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

