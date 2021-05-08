HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €86.00 ($101.18) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEI. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.07 ($90.67).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HEI opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of €76.87 and a 200-day moving average of €65.75. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.