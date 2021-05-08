Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.61. 1,037,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,353. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $1,671,727.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,118 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $104,373,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 522,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

