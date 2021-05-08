Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Market Cap of $33.14 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for $7.05 or 0.00011942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $33.14 million and $1.70 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00080601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.20 or 0.00794667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00104525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,718.12 or 0.09684563 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00044325 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

