Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.52.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 266.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 337,721 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

