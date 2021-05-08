Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Sells $118,400.00 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HT opened at $11.63 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $455.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

