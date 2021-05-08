Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 363,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,062. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $455.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

