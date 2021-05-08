Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.05. The company had a trading volume of 69,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,353. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a 12 month low of $69.66 and a 12 month high of $217.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.11 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

