Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO Sells $48,648,372.66 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John B. Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of Hess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,303,500.00.

Shares of HES opened at $82.53 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

