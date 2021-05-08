High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.30. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 47,300 shares traded.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on High Arctic Energy Services from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$63.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.49.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

