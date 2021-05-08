Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.30

Shares of Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.30 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 302.60 ($3.95). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($3.91), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 299.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47.

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Company Profile (LON:HGM)

Highland Gold Mining Limited engages in the gold mining operations in Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead. The company's Gold Production of Khabarovsk Region segment holds 100% interests in the Mnogovershinnoye mine, which is located in the Nikolaevsk area of the Khabarovsk Territory in the far-east of Russia; and the Belaya Gora, which is located in the Khabarovsk region, Russia.

