HighMark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.3% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 101,723 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 66,174 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 618,602 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $145,848,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 126,415 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.65. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

