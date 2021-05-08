Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Himax Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.542-0.602 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.90 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

