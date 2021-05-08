HollyGold Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HollyGold has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $950,001.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00253196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 477.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.73 or 0.01135377 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00750073 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 39,742.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002187 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,134 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

Buying and Selling HollyGold

