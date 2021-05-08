Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMPT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:HMPT traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 1,003,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,542. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Point Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Home Point Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

