HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

HomeStreet has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $94,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMST. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

