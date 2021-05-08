Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 547,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $371.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.24. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

