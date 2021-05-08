Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

