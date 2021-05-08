Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.51

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.51 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.20 ($0.11). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 3,237,952 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £136.86 million and a PE ratio of -40.25. The company has a current ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.52.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

